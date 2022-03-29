Senior citizens worry about Dave’s Markets closing in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Katie Cork has been shopping at Dave’s Markets on Lake Shore Boulevard for more than two decades.

The senior citizen tells 19 News she makes her way there daily from across the street and doesn’t have many options.

“I ain’t got no family here in this building,” she said, pointing to her home. “I don’t have too many family and I have outlived all my people at 92 years,” said Cork.

Dave’s will shut down the store at 15900 Lake Shore Blvd. on April 30.

A statement released Monday said it’s due to low sales, the pandemic, and a change in shopping habits.

Many residents in the area worry this will create a so-called food desert in the Collinwood neighborhood.

Dave’s management suggests customers transfer to the next closest store which is on Shore Center Drive in Euclid.

19 News drove the distance without making any stops.

Our calculations show it’s about a 10-minute drive, about 3.2 miles away.

Some customers said that’s not feasible.

“I’m disabled with my ankle and I walk from around the corner but what do they expect these older, elderly people to do?” wondered one customer.

“Well, what I’m going to do is see if I can get somebody in here that I know is dependable that will take me back and forth to Dave’s because we all have to find a way to get up there,” said Cork.

Dave’s told 19 News they are working with the City of Cleveland on shuttles to help people get around.

We reached out to management and the Mayor’s office for specifics but neither returned our emails or calls at the time of this broadcast.

