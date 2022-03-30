14-year-old Painesville girl missing since March 28

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville Police asked the community to help find 14-year-old Leslye Merito-Ramos after she went missing on March 28.

She was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Merito-Ramos is a student in the Painesville City Schools district, according to police.

Painesville Police said their officers are working together with the schools and the school resource officers.

Call 440-392-5840 if you see her or know where Merito-Ramos may be.

Leslye Merito-Ramos (Painesville Police)

