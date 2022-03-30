15-year-old girl shot in chest in parking lot of Cleveland McDonald’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen girl was the victim of a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant located on the city’s East side.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s on Lee Road near Judson Drive on Monday at approximately 11:30 p.m. for the shooting.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl was shot in the chest.

The underage victim was treated at South Pointe Hospital after being taken their by a private automobile, police said.

19 News crews were on the scene overnight as detectives investigated a vehicle in the parking lot that appeared to have damage from gunfire.

A Woman was shot in the chest at the McDonalds on Lee Road. Transported in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/CVFojJn4Nk — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 29, 2022

Cleveland police did not publicly release any suspect information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.