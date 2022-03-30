15-year-old girl shot in chest in parking lot of Cleveland McDonald’s
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen girl was the victim of a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant located on the city’s East side.
Officers responded to the McDonald’s on Lee Road near Judson Drive on Monday at approximately 11:30 p.m. for the shooting.
According to police, the 15-year-old girl was shot in the chest.
The underage victim was treated at South Pointe Hospital after being taken their by a private automobile, police said.
19 News crews were on the scene overnight as detectives investigated a vehicle in the parking lot that appeared to have damage from gunfire.
Cleveland police did not publicly release any suspect information.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.