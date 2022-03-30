2 Strong 4 Bullies
Inaugural Cleveland International Wine Festival happens this weekend

One of the largest wine weekends in the city to date
Cleveland wine fest
Cleveland wine fest(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Shannon Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Taste CLE and Lago Custom Events have joined forces to host a multi-day wine festival in Cleveland from April 1 through April 3.

It’ll feature three days of education, grand tastings, pairings, dinners and specialty courses led by sommeliers and wine experts from across the world.

“It’s definitely a great experience to be able to bring all of these companies and wineries to the forefront and really recognize their quality of wine making and all of the characteristics of the wine,” said Aubrey Czarzasty, property general manager of Lago East Bank.

Wine enthusiasts will be able to enjoy food pairings during the welcome reception on Friday, April 1, and grand tastings on Saturday, April 2 will feature 15 wineries providing four wines each.

“It’s not your everyday wine drinking experience. You really are going to learn and enjoy and try some phenomenal wines that you can’t get in the store or you can’t get even in a restaurant,” Czarzasty added.

“We wanted to design an experience unlike anything we’ve ever done,” said Mike Nadolski, director of sales and events for Lago Custom Events. “With this festival, guests will have the opportunity to expand upon their wine knowledge and learn from some of the best experts across the country, and even globe.

The festival will be at 1091 W. 10th Street.

For tickets and more event details click here.

