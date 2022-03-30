2 teens injured after car nearly crashes into building on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

The crash was reported before 2 a.m. on the city’s West side near the intersection of West 58th Street and Detroit Avenue.

According to Cleveland EMS, two boys, ages 14 and 17 years old, were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

The 17-year-old boy was treated for injuries to his knee and face. The 14-year-old suffered head trauma and arm fractures.

19 News crews were on the scene as the teenagers were pulled from the 2004 Honda and loaded into an ambulance.

UPDATE on the Detroit W 58th MVA. A 14 year old male was transported in critical condition and a 17 year old male was in Stable condition. Both went to Metro Medical Health Center. Cleveland Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/aH0C6skx0a — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 30, 2022

The vehicle was nearly crashed into Flight Wine Bar. Car parts and debris were scattered along the sidewalk and storefront.

According to Cleveland police, the driver was traveling above the posted speed limit and lost control before crashing.

