50 mph winds overnight and Thursday; snow returns on April Fools’ Day (19 First Alert Weather Day):

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for tonight and Thursday.

This is due to the threat of strong winds blowing through the area.

Winds may gust upwards of 50 mph overnight and through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of our area.

A *WIND ADVISORY* is in effect from midnight until 2:00 PM Thursday. 50 mph wind gusts possible. Keep your devices charged. 📱 Secure anything light or loose in your yard. @cleveland19news #ohwx pic.twitter.com/nje1wwwbOd — Snow-mantha Roberts ☔ (@SamRobertsWX) March 30, 2022

The Advisory is set to expire Thursday afternoon but it’s still going to be quite blustery into Friday.

Regarding opportunities for precipitation, a few hit or miss rain showers will move through the area this evening.

It will not rain constantly tonight.

Another round of showers is on the docket for Thursday morning.

We’ll start off in the 60s on Thursday morning but temperatures will fall into the 50s during the afternoon.

Colder air will move in behind Thursday morning’s rain.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s by Friday morning, and we’ll barely hit 40 degrees on Friday afternoon.

This influx of cooler air will aid in the development of a wintry mix of rain and snow Thursday night into Friday.

Light snowfall accumulations of a dusting to half an inch will occur on Friday.

Friday will be very cold and windy, a far cry from today’s warmer weather.

With a breeze moving through, it will feel as if it’s in the 20s and 30s on Friday!

