Blind war vet fights off golf balls landing in his Wickliffe yard

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Gregory McGregor is used to fighting for our country in places like Iraq.

Now, he’s fighting a new battle against golfers.

McGregor lives behind a golf course located near Pine Ridge Country Club in Wickliffe.

For months, McGregor has found dozens of golf balls in his yard after they slammed into his house.

He’s picked up so many, he’s started to give them away.

“My great-nephews come over and it’s like here, here’s one from Uncle Greg,” said McGregor.

McGregor keeps golf balls that fly into his yard (WOIO)

McGregor told 19 News his neighbors to the left have netting that keeps their homes safe, but that protection ends where his yard begins.

He wants to know why his yard isn’t covered too.

A question that’s been hard for him to ask because he’s had a hard time finding a number for the golf course because he’s blind.

“I lost my left eye in 2005 to an IED over in Iraq,” explained McGregor.

He then went on to say he lost sight in his right eye after suffering a stroke.

“It just scares the living heck out of me that one of these days the balls are gonna come crashing through the glass,” said McGregor.

The 19 News Troubleshooter team spoke with Paul Palagyi, the Executive Director of the Lake Metroparks.

They told us extending the netting to McGregor’s house isn’t something they can promise.

But they will contact him and find out if other solutions like adding more trees or shifting their tees would be the best solution.

19 News plans to follow up.

