Body found in water near Burke Lakefront Airport Id’d

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the body that was found in the water near Burke Lakefront Airport on March 23 as 42-year-old Laron J. Gates of Cleveland.

Law enforcement officials said Gates was located just after 3 p.m. near the USS Cod and Burke Lakefront Airport.

The cause of his death is not known at this time.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.