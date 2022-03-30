Case Western Reserve University professor organizing efforts to aid Ukraine

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A local professor is rallying the troops and gathering bulletproof vests to send off to Ukraine.

Case Western Reserve University professor Roman Sheremeta is leading the charge.

“This war has become personal to the whole Ukrainian community and especially to Cleveland because there’s a lot of representation here and we are all bleeding,” he said.

The Ukrainian-born economics professor tells 19 News he was on his way to Ukraine earlier this month to open an American University in Kyiv when things took a turn for the worse.

“I was to pick up my wife and travel back to Ukraine with her and I came and the next day the war started,” said Sheremeta.

Helpless, he started organizing efforts here in Broadview Heights, where there is a large Ukrainian community.

The donations are pouring in: combat gear, medical supplies, PPE and notes of love for those needing encouragement.

And for days, volunteers have been rolling pierogis and handmade pastries for the official fundraiser.

The plan is for Roman and a team of folks to deliver the supplies in person, straight to those on the front lines in Poland and Ukraine.

The fundraiser will be Saturday, April 2 from 10am-2pm at Slavic Full Gospel Church located 5851 E. Wallings Road in Broadview Heights.

Volunteers will be selling pierogis and baked goods for any amount and 100% of the donations will be donated.

Donations can be made here: https://sfgchurch.churchcenter.com/giving/to/ukraine-aid

