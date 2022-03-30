Chris Rock adds 2nd comedy show to tour stop at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fresh off of his appearance at the Academy Awards ceremony, comedian Chris Rock announced the addition of a second show during his upcoming tour stop at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.

Initially, the comic only scheduled a June 16 show at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace, but a June 17 appearance for his Ego Death World Tour 2022 has since been added.

Tickets for Rock’s performances in Cleveland can be purchased from Playhouse Square.

