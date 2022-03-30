2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chris Rock adds 2nd comedy show to tour stop at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square

Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27,...
Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fresh off of his appearance at the Academy Awards ceremony, comedian Chris Rock announced the addition of a second show during his upcoming tour stop at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.

Initially, the comic only scheduled a June 16 show at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace, but a June 17 appearance for his Ego Death World Tour 2022 has since been added.

RELATED: Chris Rock’s ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith slap

Tickets for Rock’s performances in Cleveland can be purchased from Playhouse Square.

