Cleveland Cavaliers star rookie Evan Mobley to miss at least next 3 games with ankle sprain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley, a leading contender for NBA rookie of the year, will miss at least the next 3 games with a left ankle sprain, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Mobley hurt the ankle Monday in a win over Orlando.

Mobley had already been ruled out for tonight’s game against Dallas.

Now the team says he won’t make the trip to Atlanta (Thursday) and New York (Saturday).

Mobley, the 4th pick in last year’s draft, is averaging 14 points and 8 rebounds per game.

The team is already without injured center Jarrett Allen (broken finger).

Tonight’s test against Dallas begins a tough stretch for Cleveland, which has lost 3 of its last 4 games.

After the Hawks and Knicks, the Cavs host Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Cavs sit 7th in the East at 42-33.

Teams 7 thru 10 in each conference square off in the Play-in Tournament April 12-15.

