Cleveland moves closer to allowing private police departments to patrol Little Italy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council moved one step closer this week to granting two private police departments jurisdiction inside the iconic Little Italy neighborhood.

The legislation was read at Monday’s meeting before being referred for administrative review.

It would allow the Case Western Reserve University and University Circle police departments to have jurisdiction outside of their current boundaries.

Last night, Cleveland City Council took one of the first steps toward giving CWRU and University Circle police jurisdiction in Little Italy. What people are saying about private police patrolling city streets: pic.twitter.com/JrMGScYvNm — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) March 30, 2022

“This is not a new idea. It’s something our organization and University Circle Incorporated (UCI) have been talking about since 2013,” said Raymond Kristosik, executive director of the Little Italy Redevelopment Corporation.

“The reason it came to fruition at this time is because we had the four incidents in December that moved the ball along,” he added, referring to a series of carjackings last December.

Police said four young suspects, ages 12-15, were involved in those crimes that resulted in one woman getting shot in the leg.

“We actually heard the gunshots. We ran out and by that time the kid had taken her car. It was a terrible thing,” said Little Italy resident and business owner Christopher Giancola.

He’s all for the outside agencies patrolling his neighborhood.

“We can’t afford to have people feel threatened or afraid to visit our great neighborhood,” Giancola added.

But the measure has been met with opposition.

“The problem I have with this is just the lack of transparency from the Case administration [or] from UCI with the students and residents of University Circle,” said Sam Martinez, a member of the Case Western Reserve University chapter of the Ohio Student Association.

He also pointed to Issue 24, the voter-passed ballot measure that will eventually add some civilian oversight to the Cleveland Police Department.

“The private police departments are exempt from many of the protocols that Issue 24 put in place. Those protocols only apply to the Cleveland Division of Police,” he added. “It feels like this is a workaround from Issue 24.”

The legislation will be sent back to city council for further review before it can be passed and put into effect.

