Elyria man pleads not guilty to driving drunk, causing crash which killed a mom of 4

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Elyria man accused of causing a deadly crash while driving drunk earlier this week appeared in Elyria Municipal Court Wednesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Logan Townsley rear-ended the car driven by Kaylie Eskins around 1 a.m. Tuesday on West Ridge Road near Middle Ridge Road in Elyria Township.

Logan Townsley (Source: Lorain County Jail)

Eskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her one-year-old son was also in the car, but survived the accident.

“To be honest like I hope it eats him alive,” said Dustin Terry, brother of Eskins. “I hope he sits in there and thinks about everything and realizes he just ruined his life, and he just ruined my life, and he ruined my nephew’s life and my niece’s life.”

Townsley is charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI and reckless operation.

The judge set bond at $125,000 and Townsley is expected back in court Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.