Elyria police officer injured in 2 car crash

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria police officer was injured in a two car crash early Wednesday morning.

Elyria police said the accident happened just before 7 a.m. at Fuller Road and Edward Avenue.

The second driver, an adult woman, was also injured.

Both the officer and the woman were transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

Police said the woman was cited for failure to yield making a left hand turn.

