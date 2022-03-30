‘He should not walk the street’: Victim’s mom to Cleveland man accused of killing her daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Cleveland man accused of murdering an 18-year-old Akron woman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Julius Webster was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and felonious assault.

Cleveland police said Webster killed Daymia Patterson.

Her body was found in the 2700 block of E. 99th Place on March 17 in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Isadora Almaro read a statement from Patteron’s mother in court who said Webster “should not walk the street, because he has no regard for life.”

Patterson’s mom said her daughter was killed when Webster fired into a crowd.

Webster is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and will be back in court on April 6.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.