IRS: Inflation increases tax deductions for teachers up to $300 for the first time

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT
(Gray News) - Teachers and other educators will be able to deduct up to $300 of out-of-pocket classroom expenses when they file their 2022 federal income tax return next year.

The IRS reports this is the first time the annual limit has increased since the special educator expense deduction was enacted in 2002.

For tax years 2002 through 2021, the limit was $250 per year. For people currently filing their 2021 tax returns due in April, the deduction remains at $250.

According to the IRS, the limit will rise in $50 increments in future years based on inflation adjustments.

For 2022, an eligible educator can deduct up to $300 of qualifying expenses. If they are married and file a joint return with another qualified educator, the limit rises to $600. But in this situation, not more than $300 for each spouse.

According to the agency, educators can claim this deduction, even if they take the standard deduction. Eligible educators include anyone who is a kindergarten through high school teacher, instructor, counselor, principal or aide working at least 900 hours during the school year. Both public and private school educators qualify.

The IRS shared educators can deduct the unreimbursed cost of the following items:

  • Books, supplies and other materials used in the classroom.
  • Equipment, including computer equipment, software and services.
  • COVID-19 protective items to stop the spread of the disease in the classroom. This includes face masks, disinfectant for use against COVID-19, hand soap, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, tape, paint or chalk to guide social distancing, physical barriers, such as clear plexiglass, air purifiers and other items recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
  • Professional development courses related to the curriculum they teach or the students they teach. For these expenses, it may be more beneficial to claim another educational tax benefit, especially the lifetime learning credit.

According to the IRS, qualified expenses don’t include costs for homeschooling or non-athletic supplies for courses in health or physical education. As with all deductions and credits, the agency reminds educators to keep good records, including receipts, canceled checks and other documentation.

With the 2021 tax deadline just around the corner, the IRS said educators still working on their returns can claim any qualifying expenses here.

