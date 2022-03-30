Lakewood comes to tentative agreement on old hospital site redevelopment

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -Mayor Meghan F. George and the City’s Planning and Development Department will present a term sheet agreement for the redevelopment of the former Lakewood Hospital site at an April 4 city council meeting, according to a press release from the city.

The city said the key to the deal is an agreement for Roundstone Insurance to occupy the multi-story office building.

“This agreement is a significant win for Lakewood on multiple levels, meeting goals that the community set out during the initial visioning process,” said Mayor George of the project, which is expected to total more than $90 million.

Planning Director Shawn Leininger explained the key aspects of the deal reached with the development team of CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty on a mixed-use, multi-story building that will anchor the site at the corner of Belle and Detroit, including:

• Office: over 65,000 square foot new, class A office space will be constructed, owned, and occupied by Roundstone Insurance, which is expected to grow to well over 200 employees in the coming years;

• Commercial: nearly 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail or restaurant tenant(s) in the anchor building that will add energy to the already bustling Downtown Lakewood business district;

• Community Space: a 20,000 square foot plaza and community space that will be used for frequent public events and gatherings;

• Housing: at least 200 units of mixed-income for-sale and rental housing, including affordable units to address the increasing cost of housing in Lakewood;

• Parking: a parking garage that will serve the development and also provide additional public parking.

Leininger said Roundstone is expected to quickly become the second-highest source of private payroll taxes for the City.

According to the release, once adopted by Lakewood City Council, the term sheet will empower the Mayor’s Office to negotiate final terms with CASTO and North Pointe. If the terms are approved the City and CASTO expect construction work on the site could begin later this year.

