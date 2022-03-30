2 Strong 4 Bullies
LeBron James Family Foundation’s new ‘House 330′ hopes to be beacon for Akron community

Facility opened to public Wednesday to show renovations in progress
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the LeBron James Family Foundation, “There is no place in the world like the 330,” and they opened the doors of their House 330 on West Market Street to community members Wednesday for their “330 Celebration.”

The facility is undergoing renovations with the goal of having it be, “an innovative multi-use center for ‘I PROMISE’ families and the entire community to gather and engage in immediately impactful programming.”

Michele Campbell is the foundation’s executive director and said House 330 will have a wide range of things to offer everyone.

“Having a place for our teachers in our community to grab a cup of coffee sit and talk about life,” she said.

The renovations include the creation of a community space where community members can talk with bankers from JP Mogan Chase about financial advice and products, halls and spaces for private and public events, restaurants, a performing arts space and a museum honoring LeBron James’ life.

Construction is expected to be completed by January.

J.P. Morgan Chase Community Manager Dominic Wright told 19 news it’s a way to give kids a productive hobby.

“To continue to effectively positively change our families’ lives,” he said.

Campbell says the biggest thing they want to do is uplift the community in Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

