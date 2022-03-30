2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lot owned by city becomes dumpster, neighbors want it cleaned up

By Aria Janel
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past year, Beatrice Spates has watched the trash in the empty lot next to her home on Olivet Ave. grow into a mountain.

“Instead of them taking it to the dumpster, why are you bringing it over here? It just doesn’t make sense,” said Spates.

Spates told the 19 News Troubleshooter team that late at night or early in the morning, people are dumping trash bags and even mattresses in the yard.

She’s contacted the city and her council representative Kevin Conwell, but nothing has been done yet.

“The debris that’s over there gets blown into my yard,” said Spates.

On Tuesday, Spates said a crew from the city showed up to look at the mess, but ended up leaving without cleaning it up.

“The trucks they had, the stuff wouldn’t even fit on the trucks so they said somebody else would probably come and get it, but it wouldn’t be them,” said Spates.

To be fair, our troubleshooter team also reached out to the city hall and Councilman Conwell.

Conwell told us illegal dumping has always been a problem in his ward.

So much so that he has created a list of problem areas when he drives around and they hire a crew to clean them up.

“I’m praying that the people do not bring any more stuff over there and take it to the junkyard like they should,” said Spates.

Conwell told 19 News he would add the lot to his list and get it cleaned up.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

