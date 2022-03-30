2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping 5-year-old Stark County girl

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who kidnapped a five-year-old Jackson Township girl last November pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday morning.

Jonathan Stinnet appeared virtually before U.S. District Judge James Gwin.

Jonathan Lee Stinnett
Jonathan Lee Stinnett(Source: McLean County Sheriff’s Office)

Stinnet was the boyfriend of the victim’s babysitter.

Jackson Township police said on Nov. 11, 2021, Stinnet told his girlfriend he was taking the little girl to McDonald’s.

The babysitter grew concerned when Stinnet failed to return and called the child’s mother, who called 911.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert and Stinnet and the little girl were found in Bloomington, Illinois around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The child was safely returned to her family.

“Thanks to quick work of law enforcement and a vigilant community, an innocent child was reunited with their family and spared from an unknown fate,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler. “Nothing unites all of us in this region more than working to protect and ensure the safety of our children.”

Stinnet will be sentenced on July 6.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

