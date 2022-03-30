Man sentenced to at least 6 years for shooting 18-year-old at Lakewood’s Madison Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who pleaded guilty to shooting an 18-year-old at Madison Park in Lakewood faced a judge for sentencing on Wednesday afternoon.

Emmanuel Cedeno, who was 19 years old at the time of the crime, was sentenced to a prison term of between 6 to 7.5 years. He previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault in connection to the April 2021 shooting.

Police said the male victim, who was 18 when he was shot, survived the incident, but he remains paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair.

This story will be updated.

