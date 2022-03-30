Newburgh Heights mayor charged with elections fraud, theft

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins was charged with two counts of attempted perjury in matters relating to elections and one count of attempted theft in office on March 24.

According to court records, Elkins, 50, allegedly committed the offenses between Jan. 1-June 30, 2017.

He was indicted by information, according to the official court docket.

G. Gary Tyack, the prosecutor for Franklin County, was brought in by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office to handle the investigation.

Newburgh Heights councilman Bill Dunman said that Elkins is still the, “duly elected” mayor.

“I am aware of the charges and am watching as the situation develops,” Dunman said. “Whatever decision Mayor Elkins makes, the path forward is clearly defined by Ohio law.”

Elkins will be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on March 31.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.