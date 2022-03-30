2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Newburgh Heights mayor charged with elections fraud, theft

Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins is charged with elections fraud and theft
Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins is charged with elections fraud and theft
Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins is charged with elections fraud and theft(Source: Newburgh Heights/web)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins was charged with two counts of attempted perjury in matters relating to elections and one count of attempted theft in office on March 24.

According to court records, Elkins, 50, allegedly committed the offenses between Jan. 1-June 30, 2017.

He was indicted by information, according to the official court docket.

G. Gary Tyack, the prosecutor for Franklin County, was brought in by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office to handle the investigation.

Newburgh Heights councilman Bill Dunman said that Elkins is still the, “duly elected” mayor.

“I am aware of the charges and am watching as the situation develops,” Dunman said. “Whatever decision Mayor Elkins makes, the path forward is clearly defined by Ohio law.”

Elkins will be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on March 31.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Could huge difference in state funding to Northeast Ohio daycares cause your child’s center to...
Could huge difference in state funding to Northeast Ohio daycares cause your child’s center to close?
Eastlake theft suspect steals $2,000 worth of cigarettes, police say
Eastlake theft suspect steals $2,000 worth of cigarettes, police say
Portage County Sheriff's Office
3 arrested after pursuit through 4 townships, Portage County deputies say
A garbage truck crashed through a retaining wall on a bridge in Valley View Thursday afternoon...
Frightening crash in Valley View leaves garbage truck dangling over embankment