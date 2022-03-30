Northeast Ohio dance teacher convicted of raping students sentenced to 15 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The dance teacher who recently pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen charges, including rape, faced a Cuyahoga County judge for sentencing on Wednesday.

Desmond Beasley was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The 36-year-old previously pleaded guilty to the following:

2 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

2 counts of gross sexual imposition

2 counts of rape

2 counts of sexual battery

Attempted rape

Illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

Pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor

Investigators said Beasley sexually assaulted girls and young women between the ages of 13 and 20 years old. The victims were former students of his dance instruction.

The crimes occurred between 2013 and 2018, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor also said there were more than 20 victims in the case, but complaints from only six females were included in the indictment because of the statute of limitations.

“I am not sorry because I fear punishment,” Beasley said during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. “I am sorry because I have ruined people’s lives.”

As part of the plea, Beasley must register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he must register his address with law enforcement every 90 days.

