Olmsted Township firefighters donate gear to Ukraine

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Olmsted Township firefighters donated a large amount of first responder gear to be sent to Ukraine.

Fire Chief Patrick Kelly said all gear will be sent to ДСНС України, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

They will use the gear to outfit units responding to large scale emergencies in Ukraine, said Chief Kelly.

Earlier this month, the Eastside Departments Group Enforcement (EDGE) SWAT team donated body armor and other protective gear to help troops fighting in Ukraine.

