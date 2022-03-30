2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

A text from your own phone number? It’s spam

As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.(Adrianna Calvo/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many Verizon customers are getting spam text messages that appear to be coming from their own phone number.

Like many scams, the text provides a link to a “free gift” for the user to click on.

Verizon customers have been sharing their experiences in a community forum on Verizon’s website, with most of them encountering the same text that appears to come from their own phone number. It reads:

“Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you” followed by a link.

Of course, there is no gift for you – it’s a scam to get information from you. As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.

Verizon said on its Support Twitter account that it is actively working to stop the messages and have involved law enforcement to try to identify the source of the spam texts.

For more information about phishing scams and how to report them, visit Verizon’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

FILE -A Denver Police officer wears a gas mask before tear gas and rubber bullets were used to...
$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks
From left, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Dan...
House passes $35-a-month insulin cap as Dems seek wider bill
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Closing arguments next in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck