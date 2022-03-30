Thieves targeting people selling dirt bikes and ATVs; Cleveland Police seeing uptick in vehicle thefts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police say they’re seeing an uptick in vehicle thefts.

But, officers aren’t just talking about cars.

Right now, thieves are also targeting off-road vehicles.

They’re ripping off people trying to sell bikes and ATVs.

In a community safety meeting, third district police Commander Dorothy Todd said, “A couple different things are happening. The buyer is either using fake money, or they’re just taking the property. They’re test driving it and taking off with these vehicles.”

They are targeting sellers from here and out of state through Facebook Marketplace and other online sites.

“They’re selling their four wheelers, selling their dirt bike and they’re bringing it here into the 3rd district from Pennsylvania, Michigan, southern Ohio,” Commander Todd said.

19 Investigates found a significant spike in motor vehicle thefts in Cleveland during the first week of March.

In the third district alone, grand theft auto cases were up 200 percent compared to the same week last year.

While stolen vehicles cases across the city are slightly down overall from 2021, the numbers are still high. And, in many instances, the suspects are using guns.

Over the last two years, car jackings in Cleveland jumped more than 50 percent.

Police say to be safe, buyers and sellers need to be smart.

“If you’re going to exchange money with an item, just going in to meeting in a random neighborhood is not the safety option for selling the property,” Todd said. “If you’re making a transaction, to do it in a safe location. You can use the 3rd district parking lot, but you should do it in a safe location.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.