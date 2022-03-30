2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Thieves targeting people selling dirt bikes and ATVs; Cleveland Police seeing uptick in vehicle thefts

By Hannah Catlett
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police say they’re seeing an uptick in vehicle thefts.

But, officers aren’t just talking about cars.

Right now, thieves are also targeting off-road vehicles.

They’re ripping off people trying to sell bikes and ATVs.

In a community safety meeting, third district police Commander Dorothy Todd said, “A couple different things are happening. The buyer is either using fake money, or they’re just taking the property. They’re test driving it and taking off with these vehicles.”

They are targeting sellers from here and out of state through Facebook Marketplace and other online sites.

“They’re selling their four wheelers, selling their dirt bike and they’re bringing it here into the 3rd district from Pennsylvania, Michigan, southern Ohio,” Commander Todd said.

19 Investigates found a significant spike in motor vehicle thefts in Cleveland during the first week of March.

In the third district alone, grand theft auto cases were up 200 percent compared to the same week last year.

While stolen vehicles cases across the city are slightly down overall from 2021, the numbers are still high. And, in many instances, the suspects are using guns.

Over the last two years, car jackings in Cleveland jumped more than 50 percent.

Police say to be safe, buyers and sellers need to be smart.

“If you’re going to exchange money with an item, just going in to meeting in a random neighborhood is not the safety option for selling the property,” Todd said. “If you’re making a transaction, to do it in a safe location. You can use the 3rd district parking lot, but you should do it in a safe location.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

19 Crime Alert
2 people shot in street in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Gail Ritchey (Source: WOIO)
Opening statements for mother on trial in ‘Geauga’s Child’ case begin Thursday morning
Shooting scene in Clark-Fulton neighborhood
2 people shot in street in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Ohio Dance teacher who admitted to raping students sentenced to 15 years in prison
Ohio Dance teacher who admitted to raping students sentenced to 15 years in prison
Sandusky Police K-9 Gunner retires after nearly 8 years of service
Sandusky Police K-9 Gunner retires after nearly 8 years of service