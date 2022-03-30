University of Akron Police K-9 Halo dies after 10 years of service

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Some may say University of Akron Police K-9 Halo has earned her namesake after crossing the Rainbow Bridge on March 29.

The University of Akron Police Department announced the passing of K-9 Halo while asking the community to “please keep Officer Helmick in your thoughts during this very difficult time of losing her partner and friend.”

“K9 Halo, thank you for your service over the past 10 years, your dedication to the department and the protection over your partner. Rest In Peace. EOW 3/29/2022,” UAPD stated.

Here are some of the experiences K-9 Halo had on and off-campus:

