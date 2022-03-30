2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Air Reservist killed during multi-car crash in Portage County

Capt. Adam Stahl and Maj. Jacob Predis, 758th Airlift Squadron pilots, perform preflight...
Capt. Adam Stahl and Maj. Jacob Predis, 758th Airlift Squadron pilots, perform preflight operations at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 16, 2020. The flight provided vital training for aircrew members including nighttime touch-and-go practice at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)(U.S. Air Force)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A United States Air Reservist has been identified as the person killed in a weekend crash in Portage County.

According to the Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Lt. Col. John “Jacob” Predis died in the March 27 crash that occurred on State Route 44 in Shalersville Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigators said Predis lost control of his 2014 Toyota and crossed the center line before impact with a 2006 Ford F-450.

Predis, a 42-year-old Pennsylvania man assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing, served as the assistant director of operations for the 758th Airlift Squadron, according to the Air Reserve. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for 19 years.

“Jacob was an integral part of the flying squadron,” Col. John Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing commander, said. “He was a loving husband and father to his family and a faithful friend to all who knew him. His positive attitude and leadership style will be surely missed.”

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of a member of the 911th Airlift Wing. Lt. Col. John "Jacob" Predis...

Posted by 911th Airlift Wing on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The driver of the Ford was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

