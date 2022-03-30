2 Strong 4 Bullies
White House launches new ‘one-stop’ COVID-19 website

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 advisors rolled out a new one-stop website for Americans to get all of their questions answered.

The site will help with questions and access to tests, vaccines, masks and local protocols.

Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon and specifically talk about his “Test-to-Treat” initiative discussed in his recent State of the Union address.

“Americans can readily find pharmacies and community health centers to get tested for COVID-19 and receive appropriate treatments if they need them,” according to a White House official.

Dr. Cameron Webb, a COVID advisor to the White House, spoke with Cleveland 19 on Wednesday to explain the new website and how Americans should use the new resource.

