Wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-90 in Euclid

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show a driver going the wrong way on I-90 Tuesday evening leading to a head-on crash with another car. The accident happened around 10:30p.

Police say the wrong-way driver was going westbound in the eastbound lanes. The impact sent both cars off the road with both surviving the incident.

According to officials, the wrong-way driver got on the highway in Lake County. Wickliffe and Willoughby Hills police officers assisted at the accident scene.

The crash comes one week after ODOT announced plans for new wrong-way detection systems to be installed to avoid these types of crashes.

