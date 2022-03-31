2 ejected when car flies into front porch of Summit County home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were ejected from a vehicle on March 31 during a crash in Akron that propelled a Jeep to such an incredible height that it crushed the second story gutter of a resident’s home, 20-25 feet off the ground, and ultimately destroyed the front porch of the home, as the Jeep landed on its roof.

A 25-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were traveling south on Hawk Avenue around 3 a.m. at a high rate of speed before the accident, according to police.

The driver of the 2018 Jeep Cherokee struck a pole before hitting two retaining walls, which sent the vehicle airborne, a press release said.

Police said the were ejected through the sunroof before crashing into the home in the 100 block of Hawk Avenue.

The homeowner, Sandy, said she was sound asleep.

“First, I thought I just heard what I thought was a clap of thunder and then 2 seconds later it was like a tornado hit and then I thought it was a tree that came down,” she said.

The teen was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the man’s condition is still unknown.

“I looked out the window and there was no porch and that is when I heard the guy yelling for help, he was down,” Sandy said.

Sandy said she felt lucky to be alive but now has a mess on her hands, as the front of her home was destroyed.

A Dominion crew had arrived because there was clearly a strong odor of natural gas in the area, an electric company had arrived to help restore power and a construction crew was on scene to start adding up the damages that Sandy hoped would be covered by insurance.

The 2 people in the car will be facing various charges as officers said they recovered “at least four” bottles of Promethazine syrup--a type of antihistamine-- and nearly 200 grams of marijuana.

The incident is still under investigation and police are in the process of gathering more information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.