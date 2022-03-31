1 man dead after shooting that stemmed from fight at strip club, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person injured overnight on the city of Cleveland’s West side.

First responders were initially sent to the shooting scene on West 44th Street and Clark Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police arrived and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A 32-year-old victim, who police said identifies as a woman, was also found at the scene with a bullet wound to an arm.

Both victims were taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment, but the man eventually died from his injuries, according to Cleveland police.

Initial information from detectives revealed that the shooting stemmed from a fight that occurred inside a strip club in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood. The altercation “spilled outside” and an unknown suspect started shooting at the two suspects.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the street where the shooting occurred.

A person of interest has not been identified, police said.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 216-623-5464. A reward of up to $5,000 is possible.

