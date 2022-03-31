President Biden to release oil from nation’s reserves, but will it help keep gas prices down?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Biden administration has announced that the US will release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

According to the White House, it was not known how much gasoline prices could decline as a result of his move, but the president suggested it might be “anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon.”

AAA says that that expected drop isn’t necessarily a guarantee. Oil and gas prices are incredibly volatile at the moment and the 1 million barrels of oil per day might not be enough. Summer blend gas already is more expensive than than winter blend due to the cost of production and also people are typically driving more in the summer months.

According to AAA, the best advice is to drive as little as possible and to use the most fuel efficient car. Even though more oil will be in the supply chain, the prices will continue to fluctuate.

