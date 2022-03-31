2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

President Biden to release oil from nation’s reserves, but will it help keep gas prices down?

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Biden administration has announced that the US will release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

According to the White House, it was not known how much gasoline prices could decline as a result of his move, but the president suggested it might be “anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon.”

AAA says that that expected drop isn’t necessarily a guarantee. Oil and gas prices are incredibly volatile at the moment and the 1 million barrels of oil per day might not be enough. Summer blend gas already is more expensive than than winter blend due to the cost of production and also people are typically driving more in the summer months.

According to AAA, the best advice is to drive as little as possible and to use the most fuel efficient car. Even though more oil will be in the supply chain, the prices will continue to fluctuate.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Gail Ritchey during Thursday's hearing
Defense to begin calling witnesses in trial for mother accused of murdering ‘Geauga’s Child’
Paraguayan classical guitarist says guitar was stolen in Cleveland just before concert
Paraguayan classical guitarist says guitar was stolen in Cleveland just before concert
Car crashes into pond at North Canton golf course
Car crashes into pond at North Canton golf course
Guardians report from Arizona
Guardians report from Arizona
Amanda Borden
38-year-old Wayne County woman missing since March 19