Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on...
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program.

Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she’ll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as a transgender and identifies as a female.

She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

