Grand jury indicts man accused of robbing North Olmsted Starbucks, shooting at North Olmsted officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The armed robbery suspect accused of shooting at North Olmsted police officers after robbing a Starbucks, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on a total of 11 counts.

Dominique Hullum ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Dominque Hullum was indicted on:

Two counts of attempted murder

Two counts of felonious assault on a peace officer

Having weapons under disability

Aggravated robbery

Two counts of failure to comply with the order, signal of a police officer

Tampering with evidence

Vandalism

Drug possession

According to North Olmsted police, Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road at Dover Center Road around 8 a.m. March 21 and ordered people to get on the ground.

North Olmsted Starbucks ((Source: WOIO))

When officers arrived on scene, they said Hullum fled on foot, dropping a bag of cash on the sidewalk.

North Olmsted Starbucks ((Source: WOIO))

Police said Hullum encountered a police officer at Dover Center Road and Brookpark Extension and fired several shots at the officer.

North Olmsted Starbucks ((Source: WOIO))

“One of our cars was hit by gunfire, it took a round to the hood of the car and the drivers side window was shattered,” said North Olmsted Detective Sergeant Dan Barrett, “Our officer jumped out of the car and returned fire once he started taking fire from the suspect.”

The officer returned fire as Hullum entered a car in that area and traveled north on Dover Center Road, police said.

Several minutes later he stopped behind a home on Kingston Circle, police said.

Once stopped, North Olmsted police said he again fired at officers and officers again returned fire.

One officer was treated for minor injuries and released, but police were relieved that no one else was hurt.

“The guy had no regard for safety, for anyone, he’s firing on officers so that tells you his mental state, he could care less,” Barrett said.

Barrett added all of their officers have returned back to work and are doing well.

Hullum will be arraigned on April 1 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

