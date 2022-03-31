2 Strong 4 Bullies
Inn of Chagrin partners with ‘Project Runway’ star Christian Siriano for hotel redesign

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chef Art Pour group’s Chagrin Falls-based hotel, Inn of Chagrin, announced that they will be partnering with ‘Project Runway’ star Chrisitan Siriano in designing the 15-room business in a statement March 30.

Siriano, a member of the Council of Fashion Designers for America, Inc. (CDFA), said in the statement that the newly-remodeled inn will be “a strategic blend of past and present,” adding that it will honor the structure’s history while creating a vision of the business’ success for years to come.

“Our vision for the renovation revolves around timelessness,” Siriano said about the project. “I want to create a warm and inviting space for guests. We will center it around the inn’s classic, traditional framework and add a fresh, modern twist. The result is a space that feels lived in, inviting, and intriguing to the eye.

Molly Gebler, managing partner at the Inn of Chagrin, said that Siriano “fell in love with the project right away.”

“We shared all about Chagrin Falls, the history of the inn and community, and he was instantly sold.”

Chef Art Pour group owner Bret Adams said that Siriano’s designs will complement the group’s vision for the inn.

“We are excited to work with Siriano interiors and look forward to sharing the newly designed Inn with our guests and community.”

The remodeling for the building, purchased by the group in September 2021, will be finished by May 7, according to the press release.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

