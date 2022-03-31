Luka Doncic dazzles, Cleveland Cavaliers lose at home to Dallas Mavericks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Luka Doncic decimated the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday with 35 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 win at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Doncic, 23, came in averaging 28 points per game.

He made 14-of-26 field goals, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

“He’s a wizard with that ball in his hands,” said Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Dallas outscored Cleveland 39-22 in the 3rd quarter to open up a commanding 100-89 lead. Doncic had 20 in that quarter by himself.

The Mavericks shot 52 percent from the floor.

Dorian Finney-Smith added a career-high 28 points for the Mavs.

Caris LeVert led the Cavs with 32 points, 21 in the first half.

Cleveland took a 67-61 lead to intermission.

Darius Garland had 25 points and 10 assists.

Center Moses Brown put up 12 points (5-5 FG) and 9 rebounds in his first Cavs start.

Cleveland played without injured big men Jarrett Allen (broken finger) and Evan Mobley (sprained ankle).

The loss begins a brutal stretch of 4 games in nights for the Cavs, who play Thursday in Atlanta, Saturday in New York and back home Sunday against Philadelphia.

