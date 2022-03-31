2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Luka Doncic dazzles, Cleveland Cavaliers lose at home to Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro...
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Luka Doncic decimated the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday with 35 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 win at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Doncic, 23, came in averaging 28 points per game.

He made 14-of-26 field goals, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

“He’s a wizard with that ball in his hands,” said Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Dallas outscored Cleveland 39-22 in the 3rd quarter to open up a commanding 100-89 lead. Doncic had 20 in that quarter by himself.

The Mavericks shot 52 percent from the floor.

Dorian Finney-Smith added a career-high 28 points for the Mavs.

Caris LeVert led the Cavs with 32 points, 21 in the first half.

Cleveland took a 67-61 lead to intermission.

Darius Garland had 25 points and 10 assists.

Center Moses Brown put up 12 points (5-5 FG) and 9 rebounds in his first Cavs start.

Cleveland played without injured big men Jarrett Allen (broken finger) and Evan Mobley (sprained ankle).

The loss begins a brutal stretch of 4 games in nights for the Cavs, who play Thursday in Atlanta, Saturday in New York and back home Sunday against Philadelphia.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35)...
Cleveland Cavaliers blasted by Hawks in Atlanta 131-107
Overtime
Overtime
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Shane Bieber to start for Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day
Overtime
Overtime - 3/30/2022