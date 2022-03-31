2 Strong 4 Bullies
New gender option ‘X’ coming to US passports

Starting April 11, people can choose "X" as a gender marker on US passports.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT
(CNN) - Americans who do not consider themselves male or female will soon have a new option on their passports.

Starting April 11, citizens can use “X” as a gender marker, according to a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He says this is an attempt to be “respectful of individuals’ privacy while advancing inclusion.”

The official designation of the “X” marker is “unspecified or another gender identity.”

This is the first time a federal government agency has offered this sort of marker on an identity document.

The “X” option is expected to be available on other forms sometime in 2023.

President Joe Biden made the announcement Thursday as a part of commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

