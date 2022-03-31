2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Newburgh Heights mayor pleads not guilty to criminal charges

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins pleaded not guilty to three criminal charges in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

Elkins was indicted by information on March 24 on one count of attempted theft in office and two counts of attempted perjury in matters relating to elections.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

G. Gary Tyack, the prosecutor for Franklin County, was brought in by the Cuyahoga County prosecutor to handle the investigation.

After his arraignment, Elkins posted the $1,500 bond.

Elkins is scheduled to be back in court on April 14.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Gail Ritchey during Thursday's hearing
Defense to begin calling witnesses in trial for mother accused of murdering ‘Geauga’s Child’
Paraguayan classical guitarist says guitar was stolen in Cleveland just before concert
Paraguayan classical guitarist says guitar was stolen in Cleveland just before concert
Car crashes into pond at North Canton golf course
Car crashes into pond at North Canton golf course
Guardians report from Arizona
Guardians report from Arizona
Amanda Borden
38-year-old Wayne County woman missing since March 19