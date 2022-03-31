Newburgh Heights mayor pleads not guilty to criminal charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins pleaded not guilty to three criminal charges in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

Elkins was indicted by information on March 24 on one count of attempted theft in office and two counts of attempted perjury in matters relating to elections.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

G. Gary Tyack, the prosecutor for Franklin County, was brought in by the Cuyahoga County prosecutor to handle the investigation.

After his arraignment, Elkins posted the $1,500 bond.

Elkins is scheduled to be back in court on April 14.

