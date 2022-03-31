2 Strong 4 Bullies
Newburgh Heights mayor to step down, enter plea deal

Trevor Elkins agrees to enter a plea deal for all three criminal charges
Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins accepted a plea deal in Cuyahoga County Court Thursday and...
Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins accepted a plea deal in Cuyahoga County Court Thursday and is resigning from his position.(Source: Newburgh Heights/web)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins agreed to step down after entering a plea deal with the Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court on March 31, according to the news release from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Elkins originally pled not guilty during his initial arraignment hearing that was held at 8:30 a.m.

Elkins was indicted by information on March 24 on one count of attempted theft in office and two counts of attempted perjury in matters relating to elections.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

In agreeing to the deal, Elkins was also instructed to shut down his official campaign account and is not allowed to run for any elected office in Cuyahoga County for the 2024-2028 term, according to the news release.

Any jail time that is imposed will be suspended for a period of five years’ probation and a fine of $250 will be imposed for each charge.

There will be no early release of probation without a hearing and notification to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Elkins is allowed to apply for expungement, as it is outlined in the Ohio Revised Code; however, the prosecutor’s office is able to reject any request Elkins doesn’t comply with the terms of his probation of the expungement statute.

The next court date is scheduled for April 14.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

