ODVS: Nurse aide admitted to sexually assaulting resident, taking explicit photos of others

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An employee at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky is facing criminal charges after admitting to sexually assaulting one resident and taking inappropriate photographs of several others.

According to officials, Ohio Veterans Home police received a call on March 25 from an Ohio Department of Job and Family Services worker alleging that a nurse’s aide, later identified as David Valentine, took sexually explicit photographs of residents at the Sandusky facility and shared them electronically.

On March 29, police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers interviewed Valentine. He initially denied the allegations and allowed investigators to search his phone.

No questionable images related to the allegations were found at that time, according to the Ohio Veterans Home, but Valentine was removed from resident care and placed on a separate assignment during the investigation.

After a witness who confirmed he saw the images came forward, Valentine was interviewed again by authorities.

During the March 30 interview, Valentine admitted to taking explicit pictures of three residents. He also admitted to sexually assaulting one of the residents on two occasions in November and December 2021.

Valentine was arrested after the interview. Felony charges are pending.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services is working with other law enforcement agencies during the ongoing investigation and family members of the residents who were victimized were offered access to counseling and other forms of support.

