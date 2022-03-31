Police: Garbage truck goes off bridge into canal in Valley View Thursday afternoon

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - A garbage truck crashed through a bridge railing near the intersection of Granger and Canal Road Thursday afternoon and partially landed in the canal below.

According to Valley View Police, the incident occurred at about 1:35 p.m. and did not involve any other vehicles.

The occupants of the garbage truck were not injured, police said.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

