President Biden gets 2nd booster shot, encourages others to follow his example

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the way for those over 50 and those with underlying health conditions to get a second booster shot.

Dr. Kimberly Giuliano of the Cleveland Clinic said this is a good time to fortify oneself against COVID 19 and its variants.

“Our hope is that we can help keep them as healthy as possible. Largely the goal here is to prevent serious cases to prevent hospitalization and to prevent deaths. We’ve seen that some individuals, despite being vaccinated and boosted, are still at risk for transmission or getting infected with the disease,” said Dr. Giuliano.

Mr. Biden urges all eligible to get boostered for a second time (WOIO)

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the only two currently available for boosters.

President Joe Biden, who received his second booster shot on Wednesday, said his administration has made it easier for those needing or wanting a vaccine to get it by going to COVID.GOV.

