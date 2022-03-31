2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shane Bieber to start for Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No surprise, Shane Bieber is Cleveland’s Opening Day starter.

Again.

Bieber will get the ball Thursday April 7 in Kansas City, his 3rd straight Opening Day start.

Bieber appears to be fully recovered from a shoulder strain that limited him to just 16 starts last season, and just 2 after the All-Star break.

The right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA in 2021.

He is 41-18 in his career, including 2 trips to the All-Star game, an All-Star Game MVP and the 2020 American League Cy Young Award.

The Guardians open with 4 road games in Kansas City followed by 2 in Cincinnati.

The home opener is Friday, April 15 against San Francisco.

