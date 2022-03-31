Shane Bieber to start for Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No surprise, Shane Bieber is Cleveland’s Opening Day starter.

Again.

Bieber will get the ball Thursday April 7 in Kansas City, his 3rd straight Opening Day start.

Shane Bieber will start for Cleveland on Opening Day. No surprise there. He’ll be the 12th pitcher in franchise history to make three consecutive Opening Day starts. That list includes Kluber, Masterson, Sabathia, Colon, Feller, Perry and others. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) March 31, 2022

Bieber appears to be fully recovered from a shoulder strain that limited him to just 16 starts last season, and just 2 after the All-Star break.

The right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA in 2021.

He is 41-18 in his career, including 2 trips to the All-Star game, an All-Star Game MVP and the 2020 American League Cy Young Award.

The Guardians open with 4 road games in Kansas City followed by 2 in Cincinnati.

The home opener is Friday, April 15 against San Francisco.

