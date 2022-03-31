Shane Bieber to start for Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No surprise, Shane Bieber is Cleveland’s Opening Day starter.
Again.
Bieber will get the ball Thursday April 7 in Kansas City, his 3rd straight Opening Day start.
Bieber appears to be fully recovered from a shoulder strain that limited him to just 16 starts last season, and just 2 after the All-Star break.
The right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA in 2021.
He is 41-18 in his career, including 2 trips to the All-Star game, an All-Star Game MVP and the 2020 American League Cy Young Award.
The Guardians open with 4 road games in Kansas City followed by 2 in Cincinnati.
The home opener is Friday, April 15 against San Francisco.
