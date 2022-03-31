2 Strong 4 Bullies
United Way holds discussion on limiting critical race theory and its effect on education

Watch discussion here live starting at 6pm
Critical Race theory discussion
Critical Race theory discussion(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Way of Cleveland is hosting a panel discussion on the limiting critical race theory and its potential effect on education, non-profit organizations, and governmental systems Thursday evening at 6 pm.

Ohio legislators have introduced H.B. 322 and H.B. 327 bills limiting the teaching of critical race theory.

The conversation will bring together panelists representing a variety of groups throughout Northeast Ohio to discuss the potential implications of these bills within their own organizations and the communities they serve and the intended impact of these bills in the education and non-profit sectors.

MODERATOR

Rick Jackson, Senior Host & Producer, WVIZ PBS & WCPN NPR

Rick Jackson is an award-winning journalist with over 40 years of experience as an anchor and reporter for network and local television news, public television, and commercial and Public Radio news. Rick currently hosts Ideastream public media’s Sound of Ideas Talk Show, and NewsDepth viewed on WVIZ and online.

PANELISTS

John Corlett, President, and Executive Director, Center for Community Solutions

Blaine Griffin, Ward 6 Councilman and Council President, Cleveland City Council

Ayesha Bell Hardaway, Associate Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Meryl Johnson, District 11, Ohio State Board of Education

