3 arrested after pursuit through 4 townships, Portage County deputies say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects were arrested after a car previously involved in pursuits through two jurisdictions was led deputies on another pursuit through four townships, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The car was recently involved in pursuits were Milton Township Police and Streetsboro Police, according to Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri.

Deputies spotted the car in Deerfield Township on March 29 and tried to stop it, Spidalieri said, but the car took off.

The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes and traveled through Deerfield, Palmyra, Edinburg, and Charlestown Townships, according to PCSO.

PCSO stated the pursuit was terminated when the suspect crashed into a river in a wooded area of Charlestown Township.

Deputies, a K-9, and drone units from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ground and aviation units in the exhaustive search of the area, PCSO said.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office identified the three suspects who were found and arrested:

Anthony Stuczynski, 30, of Ravenna

Marcus Stuczynski, 27, of Ravenna

Dylan Briscar, 28, of Mantua

