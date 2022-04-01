3 ‘young males’ arrested for shooting gel blaster toy gun at Solon driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers with the Solon Police Department arrest “three young males” on Wednesday for allegedly shooting a gel-type blaster toy gun at another motorist.

Police said the incident may have been related to a social media challenge that involves shooting “water-filled” BBs or pellets from a toy that closely resembles a real gun at people.

“This is both dangerous and illegal. We understand that there is some type of social media challenge, but this is no joke,” the Solon Police Department shared on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.