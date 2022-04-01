38-year-old Wayne County woman missing since March 19

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find missing 38-year-old Amanda Forsythe, also known as Amanda Borden.

She was last seen on March 19 leaving her home near Doylestown to visit people in Portage County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office described her as 5′5″ tall, 205 pounds, with blonde and red hair.

Call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 330-264-3333 and reference case #20-22-03379 if you see her or know where she may be.

