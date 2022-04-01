Car crashes into pond at North Canton golf course

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a small pond at the Arrowhead Golf Course on April 1 in North Canton.

North Canton police said at around 1:30 Friday morning they started getting calls from neighbors on Lorena St. SW about a woman knocking on doors asking for help. Fran Johnson lives on that block but didn’t hear anything.

“I mean honestly things happen and I understand that but it’s really bizarre from where it happened that she would’ve walked all the way over to where I live in my neighborhood and go knocking on doors,” said Johnson.

A 38-year-old driver from Stark County told police she was unsure of how the crash happened. The woman told police she swam away from the 2015 Chrysler and asked residents near the course for help but the street she ran to was at least a half a mile away from the golf course and she would’ve passed other houses on the way.

“That’s a long way to walk if she then crossed the golf course, that’s a long way in the middle of the night, in the freezing cold,” said another neighbor named Nancy.

Officers found the car by pinging the woman’s phone.

The car was found, fully submerged, at 4 a.m. with the help of the North Canton Fire Department.

The South Summit County Dive Team searched the pond for any others that may have been in the car during the crash.

They also used a drone and sonar equipment during the search, but no one else was found, according to Sgt. Matthew Buzzard.

Buzzard also said that there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in the car and the woman was not injured during the crash.

“I feel bad maybe there was like a medical issue that she you know didn’t know where she was but it was kind of cold last night so it’s just a really bizarre story and I hope there’s a good outcome and this lady finds some medical treatment help,” said Johnson.

Arrowhead Golf Course general manager Bryan Scarpino said they are happy that nobody was hurt.

“We are proud of our local police and first responders,” Scarpino added.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.