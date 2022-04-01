Cleveland Cavaliers blasted by Hawks in Atlanta 131-107

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trae Young gave the Atlanta Hawks more of a scare than the Cavaliers did.

Young shook off a first-half leg injury to score 30 points and dish out 9 assists as the Hawks routed Cleveland 131-107 at Philips Arena.

Imma say it since nobody else wants to @TheTraeYoung is the best PG in the NBA right now🤷🏽‍♂️ argue with your auntie not me lol!!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 1, 2022

Young already had 15 points and 6 assists when he injured his right leg with 1:10 left in the 2nd quarter.

Trae Young went back to the locker room after falling on this shot attempt. pic.twitter.com/FhdOgbLlfD — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) April 1, 2022

Kevin Huerter chipped in 23 points for Atlanta, which remains 10th in the Eastern Conference at 40-37.

Kev called for it then buried it 🎯 pic.twitter.com/KzaBSVZ5Hg — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 1, 2022

Cleveland is 4-7 in its last 11 games and once again played without injured big men Jarrett Allen (finger) and Evan Mobley (ankle).

Cedi Osman led the Cavs with 21 points, most of them in extended garbage time.

Darius Garland added 18.

Newcomer Moses Brown had 15 points and 13 rebounds in just his 2nd Cavaliers start.

DG the 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥 PG 🪙@dariusgarland22 has dished out 170 assists in March, the most by a player in a single month in Cavs history. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LBeHRtNmqL — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 1, 2022

Atlanta led 36-28 after the first quarter, 66-53 at halftime and 100-75 after three

Getting chilly after this step-back 3 pic.twitter.com/ZlFI2V0VLW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 1, 2022

Cleveland drops to 42-35 overall but remains in 7th place in the East, two games ahead of Brooklyn.

The Cavs are in the middle of a brutal 4 games in 5 nights stretch, which continues Saturday in New York.

Sunday the Cavs return home to host Philadelphia.

