Cleveland Cavaliers blasted by Hawks in Atlanta 131-107

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35)...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trae Young gave the Atlanta Hawks more of a scare than the Cavaliers did.

Young shook off a first-half leg injury to score 30 points and dish out 9 assists as the Hawks routed Cleveland 131-107 at Philips Arena.

Young already had 15 points and 6 assists when he injured his right leg with 1:10 left in the 2nd quarter.

Kevin Huerter chipped in 23 points for Atlanta, which remains 10th in the Eastern Conference at 40-37.

Cleveland is 4-7 in its last 11 games and once again played without injured big men Jarrett Allen (finger) and Evan Mobley (ankle).

Cedi Osman led the Cavs with 21 points, most of them in extended garbage time.

Darius Garland added 18.

Newcomer Moses Brown had 15 points and 13 rebounds in just his 2nd Cavaliers start.

Atlanta led 36-28 after the first quarter, 66-53 at halftime and 100-75 after three

Cleveland drops to 42-35 overall but remains in 7th place in the East, two games ahead of Brooklyn.

The Cavs are in the middle of a brutal 4 games in 5 nights stretch, which continues Saturday in New York.

Sunday the Cavs return home to host Philadelphia.

